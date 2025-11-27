North Florida Ospreys face the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on 3-game losing streak

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-4) at North Florida Ospreys (1-4) Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Florida aims to…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-4) at North Florida Ospreys (1-4)

Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida aims to stop its three-game slide when the Ospreys take on Bethune-Cookman.

The Ospreys are 1-0 in home games. North Florida is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 19.6 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 0-4 on the road. Bethune-Cookman is eighth in the SWAC with 28.6 rebounds per game led by Tyler Butler averaging 5.4.

North Florida is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman’s 34.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.0 percentage points lower than North Florida has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonya Waldon is scoring 10.3 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Ospreys. Jamisyn Stinson is averaging 8.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 33.3%.

Alexandria Johnson is averaging 8.8 points for the Wildcats. Madison Holden is averaging 7.6 points.

