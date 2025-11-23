Live Radio
North Dakota wins 78-69 over Western Illinois

The Associated Press

November 23, 2025, 9:40 PM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Garrett Anderson scored 21 points as North Dakota beat Western Illinois 78-69 on Sunday.

Anderson shot 6 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Fightin’ Hawks (3-5). Eli King scored 18 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Greyson Uelmen shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 16 points.

The Leathernecks (1-6) were led by Lucas Lorenzen, who recorded 18 points. Francis Okwuosah added 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Western Illinois. Karyiek Dixon also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

