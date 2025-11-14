North Dakota visits UC Riverside after Henderson’s 27-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (1-3) at UC Riverside Highlanders (2-1) Riverside, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (1-3) at UC Riverside Highlanders (2-1)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays North Dakota after Andrew Henderson scored 27 points in UC Riverside’s 82-68 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

UC Riverside finished 21-13 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Highlanders allowed opponents to score 75.0 points per game and shoot 44.9% from the field last season.

North Dakota finished 12-21 overall a season ago while going 2-12 on the road. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 13.4 second-chance points and 4.4 bench points last season.

