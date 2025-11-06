North Dakota takes on UC Riverside in non-conference matchup

UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (0-1) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (0-1)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota and UC Riverside meet in non-conference action.

North Dakota went 12-21 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fightin’ Hawks allowed opponents to score 79.5 points per game and shoot 47.4% from the field last season.

UC Riverside finished 7-11 on the road and 21-13 overall last season. The Highlanders averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.