North Dakota takes on Eastern Kentucky, looks to break 4-game skid

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-1) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (0-4)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota comes into the matchup with Eastern Kentucky after losing four straight games.

North Dakota finished 12-19 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fighting Hawks averaged 66.3 points per game last season, 14.4 from the free-throw line and 16.8 from 3-point range.

Eastern Kentucky went 21-12 overall with a 10-8 record on the road last season. The Colonels averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 12.9 on free throws and 20.4 from beyond the arc.

