North Dakota State faces UC Davis for non-conference showdown

North Dakota State Bison (0-1) at UC Davis Aggies (1-0) Davis, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies…

North Dakota State Bison (0-1) at UC Davis Aggies (1-0)

Davis, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State takes on UC Davis for a non-conference matchup.

UC Davis finished 8-6 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Aggies shot 41.3% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

North Dakota State finished 8-6 on the road and 21-11 overall a season ago. The Bison gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.