North Dakota State defeats Jacksonville State 56-43

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Damari Wheeler-Thomas had 10 points in North Dakota State’s 56-43 win over Jacksonville State on Wednesday.

Wheeler-Thomas added five rebounds for the Bison (5-2). Trevian Carson and Tay Smith each finished with nine points.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil and Jacoby Hill led the Gamecocks (3-3) in scoring, finishing with nine points apiece.

North Dakota State took the lead for good with 8:59 left in the first half. The score was 35-21 at halftime, with Wheeler-Thomas racking up eight points. Carson scored a team-high five points in the final half.

