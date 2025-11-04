Live Radio
North Dakota State Bison to face UC Davis Aggies on the road

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 4:49 AM

North Dakota State Bison (0-1) at UC Davis Aggies (1-0)

Davis, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts North Dakota State.

UC Davis went 15-17 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Aggies averaged 68.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

North Dakota State finished 10-7 in Summit League action and 8-6 on the road last season. The Bison gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

