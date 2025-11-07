North Dakota State Bison play the Gonzaga Bulldogs for cross-conference matchup

Gonzaga Bulldogs at North Dakota State Bison
Fargo, North Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga travels to North Dakota State for a non-conference matchup.
North Dakota State went 21-12 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bison averaged 69.8 points per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point distance last season.
Gonzaga finished 17-4 in WCC play and 11-4 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 6.8 steals, 3.1 blocks and 16.1 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.