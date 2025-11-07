North Dakota State Bison play the Gonzaga Bulldogs for cross-conference matchup

Gonzaga Bulldogs at North Dakota State Bison Fargo, North Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga travels to North…

Gonzaga Bulldogs at North Dakota State Bison

Fargo, North Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga travels to North Dakota State for a non-conference matchup.

North Dakota State went 21-12 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bison averaged 69.8 points per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point distance last season.

Gonzaga finished 17-4 in WCC play and 11-4 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 6.8 steals, 3.1 blocks and 16.1 turnovers per game last season.

