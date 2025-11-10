North Dakota set for road matchup with the Green Bay Phoenix

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (0-2) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-0) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Green…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (0-2) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-0)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts North Dakota.

Green Bay finished 29-6 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Phoenix allowed opponents to score 56.5 points per game and shoot 39.0% from the field last season.

North Dakota went 12-19 overall with a 2-10 record on the road a season ago. The Fighting Hawks allowed opponents to score 70.1 points per game and shot 40.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

