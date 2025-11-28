North Dakota plays Elon

Elon Phoenix (2-4) vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-6) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

Elon Phoenix (2-4) vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-6)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on Elon in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Fighting Hawks are 1-6 in non-conference play. North Dakota is ninth in the Summit with 5.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Walker Demers averaging 2.1.

The Phoenix are 2-4 in non-conference play. Elon is ninth in the CAA scoring 59.8 points per game and is shooting 36.8%.

North Dakota’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Elon gives up. Elon averages 59.8 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 68.1 North Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Miller averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Hawks, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Mackenzie Hughes is shooting 34.4% and averaging 10.9 points.

LaNae’ Corbett is scoring 9.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Phoenix. Tyana Walker is averaging 8.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.