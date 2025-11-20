North Dakota Fighting Hawks take on the Wyoming Cowgirls on 5-game losing streak

Wyoming Cowgirls (1-3) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (0-5) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

Wyoming Cowgirls (1-3) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (0-5)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota looks to end its five-game skid when the Fighting Hawks play Wyoming.

The Fighting Hawks are 0-2 on their home court. North Dakota gives up 73.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 21.4 points per game.

Wyoming went 16-5 in MWC action and 7-7 on the road a season ago. The Cowgirls averaged 65.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 59.0 last season.

