North Dakota faces Eastern Kentucky on 3-game skid

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (0-3) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1)

Richmond, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over Eastern Kentucky.

Eastern Kentucky went 21-12 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Colonels averaged 72.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.9 last season.

North Dakota finished 12-19 overall with a 2-10 record on the road a season ago. The Fighting Hawks averaged 66.3 points per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range last season.

