North Dakota and Youngstown State to meet for cross-conference matchup

Youngstown State Penguins (1-0) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (0-1)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota and Youngstown State meet in non-conference action.

North Dakota finished 12-19 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The Fighting Hawks gave up 70.1 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

Youngstown State finished 12-19 overall a season ago while going 3-11 on the road. The Penguins allowed opponents to score 62.8 points per game and shot 40.0% from the field last season.

