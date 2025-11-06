North Dakota and Youngstown State meet in non-conference matchup

Youngstown State Penguins (1-0) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (0-1) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Youngstown State Penguins (1-0) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (0-1)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on Youngstown State in out-of-conference action.

North Dakota went 12-19 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The Fighting Hawks gave up 70.1 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

Youngstown State finished 3-11 on the road and 12-19 overall a season ago. The Penguins averaged 59.7 points per game while shooting 37.9% from the field and 28.6% from deep last season.

