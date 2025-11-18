North Carolina Central wins 123-67 over NCCAA-member Toccoa Falls

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Gage Lattimore’s 21 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Toccoa Falls 123-67 on Tuesday. Lattimore had…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Gage Lattimore’s 21 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Toccoa Falls 123-67 on Tuesday.

Lattimore had five rebounds and seven assists for the Eagles (2-4). Jonathan Dunn added 20 points while shooting 8 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the free-throw line and grabbed six rebounds. Khouri Carvey finished 8 of 9 from the floor to finish with 17 points.

The Screaming Eagles were led in scoring by Raheem Kone, who finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Tyriq Brown added 11 points for Toccoa Falls. Will Gray-Watson also put up 10 points.

Toccoa Falls is a member of the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.