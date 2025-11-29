North Carolina Central wins 109-61 over Carolina University

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Khouri Carvey’s 25 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Carolina University 109-61 on Saturday. Carvey went…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Khouri Carvey’s 25 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Carolina University 109-61 on Saturday.

Carvey went 12 of 17 from the field for the Eagles (3-6). Kyric Davis scored 19 points while going 8 of 9 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Gage Lattimore had 18 points and shot 7 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line.

Cooper Smith led the way for the Bruins with 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

