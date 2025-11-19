North Carolina Central visits Wake Forest following Oliver’s 21-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on North Carolina Central after Grace Oliver scored 21 points in Wake Forest’s 66-61 victory over the Mercer Bears.

Wake Forest went 9-20 overall with an 8-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Demon Deacons averaged 61.6 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 6.3 on fast breaks.

North Carolina Central finished 6-9 in MEAC play and 4-14 on the road last season. The Eagles shot 36.8% from the field and 27.4% from 3-point range last season.

