North Carolina Central visits Virginia after De Ridder’s 21-point outing

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts North…

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (1-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts North Carolina Central after Thijs De Ridder scored 21 points in Virginia’s 87-53 victory against the Rider Broncs.

Virginia finished 15-17 overall with a 10-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers averaged 5.5 steals, 3.8 blocks and 9.3 turnovers per game last season.

North Carolina Central went 7-9 in MEAC games and 2-13 on the road last season. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 75.8 points per game and shot 48.0% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.