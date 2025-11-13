North Carolina Central visits No. 18 North Carolina after Lattimore’s 38-point outing

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-3) at North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-3) at North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina Central take on No. 18 North Carolina after Gage Lattimore scored 38 points in North Carolina Central’s 77-61 win against the Bluefield State Big Blues.

North Carolina finished 23-14 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tar Heels averaged 80.7 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

North Carolina Central went 2-13 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 78.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

