North Carolina Central and UNC Wilmington meet in non-conference matchup

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (0-1) at North Carolina Central Eagles (0-1) Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (0-1) at North Carolina Central Eagles (0-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central and UNC Wilmington play in non-conference action.

North Carolina Central went 9-21 overall a season ago while going 5-6 at home. The Eagles gave up 79.2 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season.

UNC Wilmington finished 14-18 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Seahawks averaged 64.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.