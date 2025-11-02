North Alabama opens season at home against UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks at North Alabama Lions Florence, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts UT Martin…

UT Martin Skyhawks at North Alabama Lions

Florence, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts UT Martin in the season opener.

North Alabama finished 9-5 at home last season while going 13-17 overall. The Lions averaged 66.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.2 last season.

UT Martin went 13-19 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Skyhawks gave up 68.5 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

