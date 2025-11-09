North Alabama Lions welcome the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Monday

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) at North Alabama Lions (2-0) Florence, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama takes…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) at North Alabama Lions (2-0)

Florence, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama takes on Jacksonville State.

North Alabama went 13-17 overall a season ago while going 9-5 at home. The Lions shot 42.2% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

Jacksonville State finished 1-13 on the road and 10-20 overall last season. The Gamecocks averaged 59.4 points per game while shooting 36.6% from the field and 30.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

