North Alabama hosts UT Martin to open season

UT Martin Skyhawks at North Alabama Lions

Florence, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts UT Martin for the season opener.

North Alabama finished 13-17 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Lions averaged 4.6 steals, 3.0 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

UT Martin finished 13-19 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Skyhawks allowed opponents to score 68.5 points per game and shot 42.1% from the field last season.

