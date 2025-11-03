North Alabama hosts UT Martin to open season

UT Martin Skyhawks at North Alabama Lions
Florence, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts UT Martin for the season opener.
North Alabama finished 13-17 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Lions averaged 4.6 steals, 3.0 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.
UT Martin finished 13-19 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Skyhawks allowed opponents to score 68.5 points per game and shot 42.1% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.