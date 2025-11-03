Live Radio
North Alabama hosts UT Martin to open season

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 5:10 AM

UT Martin Skyhawks at North Alabama Lions

Florence, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts UT Martin for the season opener.

North Alabama finished 13-17 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Lions averaged 4.6 steals, 3.0 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

UT Martin finished 13-19 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Skyhawks allowed opponents to score 68.5 points per game and shot 42.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

