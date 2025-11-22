Norfolk State visits Wyoming following Walker’s 24-point showing

Norfolk State Spartans (3-3) at Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) Laramie, Wyoming; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays Norfolk State…

Norfolk State Spartans (3-3) at Wyoming Cowboys (4-1)

Laramie, Wyoming; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays Norfolk State after Leland Walker scored 24 points in Wyoming’s 78-70 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Cowboys are 4-0 on their home court. Wyoming is 4-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spartans have gone 0-2 away from home. Norfolk State averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Wyoming averages 86.6 points, 22.8 more per game than the 63.8 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Meyer is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Uriyah Rojas is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Anthony McComb III is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Spartans. Elijah Jamison is averaging 13.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.