Norfolk State visits Wyoming following Walker’s 24-point showing

Norfolk State Spartans (3-3) at Wyoming Cowboys (4-1)

Laramie, Wyoming; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -10.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Norfolk State after Leland Walker scored 24 points in Wyoming’s 78-70 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Cowboys are 4-0 in home games. Wyoming is the MWC leader with 40.0 rebounds per game led by Abou Magassa averaging 6.0.

The Spartans are 0-2 on the road. Norfolk State ranks fourth in the MEAC shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

Wyoming makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Norfolk State averages 75.8 points per game, 4.6 more than the 71.2 Wyoming gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Uriyah Rojas averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 64.7% from beyond the arc. Nasir Meyer is shooting 42.5% and averaging 11.8 points.

Anthony McComb III is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.8 points for the Spartans. Elijah Jamison is averaging 13.2 points.

