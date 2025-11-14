Live Radio
Norfolk State travels to Towson for non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 7:27 AM

Norfolk State Spartans (2-2) at Towson Tigers (2-1)

Towson, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts Norfolk State in a non-conference matchup.

Towson went 12-1 at home a season ago while going 22-11 overall. The Tigers averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 13.1 second-chance points and 23.8 bench points last season.

Norfolk State finished 24-11 overall with an 8-9 record on the road last season. The Spartans averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 16.4 from the free-throw line and 15.9 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

