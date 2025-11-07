Norfolk State takes on William & Mary in non-conference play

William & Mary Tribe (1-0) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State…

William & Mary Tribe (1-0) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-0)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State and William & Mary square off in non-conference action.

Norfolk State went 11-1 at home last season while going 24-11 overall. The Spartans averaged 77.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.7 last season.

William & Mary went 17-15 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Tribe averaged 7.2 steals, 1.8 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

