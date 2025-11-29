Norfolk State takes on No. 2 Arizona following Baines’ 30-point outing

Norfolk State Spartans (4-4) at Arizona Wildcats (6-0) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -34.5; over/under…

Norfolk State Spartans (4-4) at Arizona Wildcats (6-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -34.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State takes on No. 2 Arizona after Rodney Baines scored 30 points in Norfolk State’s 136-79 victory against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Arizona is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 85.5 points while shooting 51.0% from the field.

The Spartans are 0-3 in road games. Norfolk State has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

Arizona’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwayne Aristode averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 52.4% from beyond the arc. Jaden Bradley is shooting 58.2% and averaging 15.5 points.

Anthony McComb III is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Elijah Jamison is averaging 14.4 points and 4.1 assists.

