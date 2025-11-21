Norfolk State takes on Hampton, seeks to break 3-game skid

Hampton Pirates (2-4) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-3) Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1.5; over/under…

Hampton Pirates (2-4) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-3)

Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks to break its three-game skid when the Spartans play Hampton.

The Spartans are 2-1 on their home court. Norfolk State is sixth in the MEAC with 11.8 assists per game led by Elijah Jamison averaging 3.8.

The Pirates are 1-3 on the road. Hampton is 1-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Norfolk State makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Hampton has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Hampton has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony McComb III is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Spartans. Devon Ellis is averaging 12.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 57.8%.

Xzavier Long is shooting 41.9% and averaging 12.0 points for the Pirates. Daniel Johnson is averaging 11.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.