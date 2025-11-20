Norfolk State Spartans face the Hampton Lady Pirates on 3-game slide

Hampton Lady Pirates (1-2) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-4)
Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State aims to break its three-game losing streak when the Spartans play Hampton.
The Spartans are 2-0 in home games. Norfolk State ranks eighth in the MEAC in rebounding with 29.8 rebounds. Carmen Kweti leads the Spartans with 6.3 boards.
Hampton finished 3-11 on the road and 8-23 overall last season. The Lady Pirates averaged 58.3 points per game while shooting 37.2% from the field and 25.8% from 3-point distance last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
