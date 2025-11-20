Norfolk State faces Hampton, aims to break 3-game slide

Hampton Pirates (2-4) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-3) Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State heads into…

Hampton Pirates (2-4) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-3)

Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State heads into the matchup with Hampton as losers of three straight games.

The Spartans are 2-1 on their home court. Norfolk State is the top team in the MEAC in team defense, allowing 64.6 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

The Pirates are 1-3 in road games. Hampton is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Norfolk State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Hampton allows. Hampton has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony McComb III is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Spartans. Devon Ellis is averaging 12.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 57.8%.

Xzavier Long is averaging 12 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Daniel Johnson is averaging 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.