Norfolk State faces Appalachian State, looks to end 4-game slide

Norfolk State Spartans (2-5) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2)

Boone, North Carolina; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State heads into the matchup with Appalachian State as losers of four in a row.

The Mountaineers are 3-1 in home games. Appalachian State scores 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 0-4 away from home. Norfolk State averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Appalachian State scores 70.3 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 67.4 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 56.7 points per game, 2.7 more than the 54.0 Appalachian State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Smith is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Jayden McBride is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Da’Brya Clark averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 21.9% from beyond the arc. Jasha Clinton is averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 assists and 4.1 steals.

