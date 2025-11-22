Nolan Minessale hits late 3-pointer to lift St. Thomas-Minnesota over Northern Colorado 73-72

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nolan Minessale sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2 seconds left and finished with 20 points as…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nolan Minessale sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2 seconds left and finished with 20 points as St. Thomas-Minnesota beat Northern Colorado 73-72 on Friday night at the Portland Invitational.

Minessale also had five rebounds and five assists for the Tommies (4-2). Nick Janowski scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Ben Oosterbaan had 10 points.

Quinn Denker led the Bears (3-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six assists. Ibu Yamakazi added 17 points and Brock Wisne pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Denker made 2 of 3 free throws prior to Minessale’s game-winner.

Northern Colorado led 36-29 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

