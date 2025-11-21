Live Radio
Nolan Hodge scores 18 to lead UNC Wilmington over Radford 81-73

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 10:34 PM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Nolan Hodge scored 18 points as UNC Wilmington beat Radford 81-73 on Friday.

Hodge also contributed seven rebounds for the Seahawks (4-1). Gavin Walsh scored 15 points while shooting 7 for 14 from the floor. Christian May had 11 points.

The Highlanders (2-5) were led by Dennis Parker Jr. and Del Jones with 27 points apiece.

UNC Wilmington took the lead with 18:08 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Walsh led the team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them ahead 31-27 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

