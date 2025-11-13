Noard scores 26 as Cornell downs Lafayette 97-78

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Cooper Noard scored 26 points to help Cornell defeat Lafayette 97-78 on Thursday. Noard added six…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Cooper Noard scored 26 points to help Cornell defeat Lafayette 97-78 on Thursday.

Noard added six rebounds for the Big Red (1-2). Jacob Beccles shot 7 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Adam Tsang Hinton shot 4 of 5 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Caleb Williams finished with 19 points for the Leopards (1-3). Shareef Jackson added 13 points.

Cornell took the lead for good with 3:24 left in the first half. The score was 46-40 at halftime, with DaMaryon Fishburn racking up nine points. Cornell pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half for a 19-point lead. Noard led the way with a team-high 18 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

