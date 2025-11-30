Noard scores 17, Cornell downs Bucknell 101-72

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Cooper Noard scored 17 points as Cornell beat Bucknell 101-72 on Sunday to hand the Bison…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Cooper Noard scored 17 points as Cornell beat Bucknell 101-72 on Sunday to hand the Bison their seventh straight loss.

Noard went 6 of 10 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Big Red (5-2). Jacob Beccles went 5 of 6 from the field to add 13 points. Jake Fiegen went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Bison (2-7) were led in scoring by Aleksander Pachucki, who finished with 17 points. Amon Dorries added 14 points for Bucknell. Quin Berger also had nine points.

Cornell took the lead a little more than six minutes into the game and never again trailed. Beccles led the the Big Red with nine points in the first half to help put them up 45-30 at the break. Cornell extended its lead to 78-56 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Noard scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

