Noard leads Cornell against Illinois State after 34-point performance

Cornell Big Red (0-1) at Illinois State Redbirds (0-1)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -8.5; over/under is 166

BOTTOM LINE: The Cornell take on Illinois State after Cooper Noard scored 34 points in Cornell’s 110-102 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Illinois State finished 12-4 at home a season ago while going 22-14 overall. The Redbirds averaged 5.6 steals, 1.8 blocks and 9.9 turnovers per game last season.

Cornell went 10-6 in Ivy League action and 8-5 on the road a season ago. The Big Red allowed opponents to score 77.5 points per game and shot 44.9% from the field last season.

