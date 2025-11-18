Noard leads Cornell against Army after 26-point outing

Army Black Knights (1-3) at Cornell Big Red (1-2) Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big…

Army Black Knights (1-3) at Cornell Big Red (1-2)

Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -15.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts Army after Cooper Noard scored 26 points in Cornell’s 97-78 win against the Lafayette Leopards.

Cornell finished 9-5 at home a season ago while going 18-11 overall. The Big Red allowed opponents to score 77.5 points per game and shoot 44.9% from the field last season.

Army went 10-9 in Patriot League action and 4-11 on the road last season. The Black Knights averaged 73.2 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 31.7% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.