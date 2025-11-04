No. 9 NC State Wolfpack begin season at home against the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Volunteers vs. NC State Wolfpack Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 NC State hosts…

Tennessee Volunteers vs. NC State Wolfpack

Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 NC State hosts No. 8 Tennessee for the season opener.

NC State went 28-7 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Wolfpack shot 44.7% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

Tennessee went 24-10 overall with a 15-0 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Volunteers averaged 86.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.1 last season.

