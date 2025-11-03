No. 9 NC State tips off season at home against No. 8 Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers vs. NC State Wolfpack Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 NC State begins…

Tennessee Volunteers vs. NC State Wolfpack

Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 NC State begins the season at home against No. 8 Tennessee.

NC State finished 28-7 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Wolfpack averaged 76.9 points per game last season, 11.5 from the free-throw line and 21.3 from beyond the arc.

Tennessee finished 24-10 overall with a 15-0 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Volunteers shot 43.9% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

