No. 9 NC State Lady Wolfpack and the No. 18 USC Trojans square off

USC Trojans (1-0) vs. NC State Lady Wolfpack (1-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 NC State will square off against No. 18 USC at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

NC State finished 28-7 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Lady Wolfpack gave up 65.1 points per game while committing 12.2 fouls last season.

USC went 31-4 overall with a 13-2 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Trojans averaged 80.7 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 32.1% from behind the arc last season.

