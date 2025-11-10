No. 9 NC State hosts Maine following Smith’s 25-point outing

Maine Black Bears (0-1) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (1-1) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maine…

Maine Black Bears (0-1) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (1-1)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits No. 9 NC State after Adrianna Smith scored 25 points in Maine’s 63-62 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

NC State finished 28-7 overall a season ago while going 18-0 at home. The Lady Wolfpack allowed opponents to score 65.1 points per game and shoot 38.5% from the field last season.

Maine went 10-8 in America East action and 4-12 on the road a season ago. The Black Bears averaged 58.3 points per game last season, 6.2 on free throws and 23.7 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.