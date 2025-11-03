No. 9 Kentucky tips off season at home against Nicholls State

Nicholls State Colonels at Kentucky Wildcats Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky hosts Nicholls State…

Nicholls State Colonels at Kentucky Wildcats

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky hosts Nicholls State for the season opener.

Kentucky went 24-12 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 84.4 points per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range last season.

Nicholls State finished 8-8 on the road and 20-13 overall last season. The Colonels averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

