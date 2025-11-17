No. 9 Kentucky plays No. 17 Michigan State in New York City, New York

Michigan State Spartans (3-0) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under…

Michigan State Spartans (3-0) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (3-1)

New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky will square off against No. 17 Michigan State at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Kentucky went 24-12 overall with a 13-2 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 16.9 assists per game on 29.6 made field goals last season.

Michigan State went 30-7 overall with a 12-3 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Spartans averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 13.1 second-chance points and 33.6 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

