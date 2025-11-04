No. 9 Kentucky hosts Nicholls State in season opener

Nicholls State Colonels at Kentucky Wildcats Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -29.5; over/under is 151.5…

Nicholls State Colonels at Kentucky Wildcats

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -29.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky hosts Nicholls State in the season opener.

Kentucky finished 24-12 overall a season ago while going 15-3 at home. The Wildcats averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 22.2 bench points last season.

Nicholls State finished 14-8 in Southland games and 8-8 on the road last season. The Colonels averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point distance last season.

