No. 9 Kentucky controls the second half to beat Nicholls 77-51 in season opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Collin Chandler scored a career-high 15 points to lead No. 9 Kentucky to a 77-51 win over Nicholls on Tuesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Otega Oweh, the preseason Southeastern Conference player of the year, scored nine of his 13 points in the second half for Kentucky. Freshman Jasper Johnson added 11 points and Florida transfer Denzel Aberdeen scored 10.

The Wildcats overcame a slow start by outscoring the Colonels 49-36 in the second half to put the game out of reach. The Wildcats made just three of their first 15 shots but regrouped and shot 61% in the second half. Kentucky made seven 3-pointers in the second half, including back-to-back makes by Chandler, who ended an eight-point stretch with a one-handed dunk.

Kentucky, coming off a 24-12 season and a Sweet 16 appearance, gave coach Mark Pope his second straight season-opening victory.

Kentucky sophomore Trent Noah went down with a right ankle injury with 6:54 remaining in the first half and did not return. Kentucky was without starting point guard and Pittsburgh transfer Jaland Lowe, who is nursing a shoulder injury.

Nicholls shot just 12% from the field in the first half, including going 1 of 14 from distance, to trail 28-15.

Jalin Rice led Nicholls with 13 points and Jalik Dunkley added 10.

Up next

Nicholls plays at Eastern Illinois on Friday.

Kentucky hosts Valparaiso on Friday.

