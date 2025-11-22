No. 1 Purdue beats No. 15 Texas Tech 86-56 to win Baha Mar Championship

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Oscar Cluff had 15 points and 15 rebounds as No. 1 Purdue remained unbeaten with an…

Trey Kaufman-Renn had 12 points, Omer Mayer and Daniel Jacobsen each scored 11, and Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith and CJ Cox had 10 points apiece for the Boilermakers (6-0).

JT Toppin led Texas Tech (4-2) with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Christian Anderson scored 13.

Texas Tech tied the score midway through the first half on a second-chance tipin from Toppin, but Purdue went on a 26-3 run to pull away for a 49-26 halftime lead. Loyer had eight points in the surge, highlighting it with back-to-back 3-pointers in the span of about 30 seconds.

During that decisive run from Purdue — in which the Boilermakers connected on nine straight field goals at one point — Texas Tech went scoreless for nearly seven minutes and turned the ball over four times.

NO. 5 DUKE 100, NIAGARA 42

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Ngongba II had 17 points and eight rebounds, Cameron Boozer contributed 14 points, and Duke routed Niagara.

Isaiah Evans and Nikolas Khamenia both added 12 points for Duke, which shot 58% from the field to crack 100 points for the third straight game. The Blue Devils (6-0) sank 17 of 33 3-pointers, including the first of Ngongba’s career.

Trenton Waters had 15 points to pace the Purple Eagles (2-3), who are coached by former Duke point guard Greg Paulus.

Duke jumped ahead 15-3 and stretched its lead to 26-8 on a breakaway dunk by Boozer, who had eight points, three steals, two rebounds and two blocks in the first half. The Blue Devils coasted into the break up 47-19 on 60% shooting, including 7 of 15 from deep.

The Blue Devils continued to pour it on in the second half, scoring the first 10 points and pushing the lead to 58.

NO. 6 LOUISVILLE 74, CINCINNATI 64

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ryan Conwell scored 17 of his season-high 25 points in the second half, and Mikel Brown Jr. had 22 points as Louisville beat Cincinnati.

Sananda Fru scored 11 points as the Cardinals won for the fifth time in five games this season.

Shon Abaev and Day Day Thomas each scored 12 points to lead Cincinnati (4-1). Moustapha Thiam added 10 points.

Conwell, a Xavier transfer, made a season-high five 3-pointers against his former crosstown rivals.

The Cardinals (5-0) came in averaging 103 points but struggled shooting against a Bearcats defense that allowed 61 points per game through four contests.

Louisville missed its first 10 shot attempts until Brown’s layup with 12:27 remaining in the first half.

NO. 9 BYU 98, NO. 23 WISCONSIN 70

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Richie Saunders made five 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead BYU to a victory over Wisconsin.

AJ Dybantsa added 18 points and six rebounds to help the Cougars (4-1) earn their first victory over a ranked opponent this season. Rob Wright III added 10 points and his 11 assists were three more than Wisconsin had as a team.

Nick Boyd led Wisconsin with 16 points. Nolan Winter had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and John Blackwell and Braeden Carrington scored 14 apiece for the Badgers.

Wisconsin struggled with prolonged shooting droughts, shooting just 32% from the field before halftime. The Badgers missed eight straight baskets over a 5 1/2-minute stretch and then had five consecutive misses over a three-minute span.

BYU took advantage. The Cougars used a 13-0 run fueled by 3-pointers from Saunders, Wright and Tyler Mrus to take an 18-6 lead.

Carrington made a pair of 3-pointers to trim the deficit to single digits. BYU responded with a 16-4 run. Back-to-back baskets from Dybantsa and a steal and dunk by Khadim Mboup put the Cougars up 34-18.

Wisconsin cut the deficit to single digits after Dybantsa picked up his fourth foul just 2:10 into the second half, pulling with 56-49 on Winter’s putback.

Saunders ended the rally with a layup and then made four 3-pointers to fuel a 31-9 run, extending the Cougars’ lead to 87-58 with 4:32 left. The Badgers scored only nine points over a 10-minute stretch.

NO. 10 FLORIDA 80, MERRIMACK 45

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rueben Chinyelu had 14 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, Alex Condon recorded 20 points and 11 boards for his third double-double of the season, and Florida overwhelmed Merrimack from the opening tip in a victory.

The world’s tallest teenager, 7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux, got the loudest ovation of the night when he checked in with 2:26 to play. The tallest player in college basketball history got fouled the first time he touched the ball and hit a free throw. He also got his first rebound.

It was final November tune-up for the defending national champion Gators (4-1), who next play a Thanksgiving tournament on the West Coast and then have measuring-stick games against No. 5 Duke and third-ranked UConn.

Florida had four players score in double figures, including Thomas Haugh (13) and Boogie Fland (10).

The Gators dominated down low, as expected. They finished with 36 points in the paint and a 53-25 rebounding advantage.

NO. 12 KENTUCKY 88, LOYOLA MARYLAND 46

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Collin Chandler and Kam Williams each scored 13 points to lead Kentucky to a win over Loyola of Maryland.

Coming off an 83-66 loss to No. 17 Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, the Wildcats (4-2) had little trouble with the Greyhounds (2-5). Kentucky opened with a 21-5 run and outscored Loyola 20-2 in the final eight minutes of the first half to lead 50-20 at the break.

Making his first start of the season, Williams connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half. Chandler finished with three of Kentucky’s 10 3-pointers.

Otega Oweh scored six of Kentucky’s first eight points and finished with 11. Denzel Aberdeen also scored 11, and Malachi Moreno had 10 points in his first start of the season.

Troy Cicero Jr. led Loyola with seven points.

NO. 17 MICHIGAN STATE 84, DETROIT MERCY 56

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Coen Carr scored 11 points in the opening seven minutes and finished with 13, and Jeremy Fears had 18 points and 11 assists to lead Michigan State to a win over Detroit Mercy.

The Spartans (5-0) followed up their 83-66 victory over No. 12 Kentucky in New York City with a rout at home against an overmatched team led by former Michigan State point guard and assistant coach Mark Montgomery.

Michigan State, which beat then- No. 14 Arkansas two weeks ago, will likely play a third game against an AP Top 25 team when it faces No. 18 North Carolina on Thanksgiving in Florida.

Carson Cooper scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and Jaxon Kohler had nine of his 13 points after halftime, helping the Spartans coast to the lopsided win after getting off to a strong start.

The Titans (1-5) started 0 of 10 from the field and missed 16 of their first 18 shots before improving their shooting.

It was too late.

The Spartans led 17-4 midway through the first half and 41-25 at halftime.

NO. 19 UCLA 86, PRESBYTERIAN 46

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Skyy Clark scored a season-high 22 points and Donovan Dent added 14 plus five assists as UCLA remained perfect on its home court with a victory over Presbyterian.

Brandon Williams had 11 points and seven rebounds as the Bruins (5-1) dominated without leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau, who sprained his left knee in practice this week.

UCLA shot 62.7% from the floor, its best mark in seven seasons under coach Mick Cronin. The Bruins improved to 5-0 in home games, with their lone loss coming to then-No. 5 Arizona at Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

After sitting four of his five regular starters at the outset of Tuesday night’s victory over Sacramento State because of poor performances in practice, Cronin went back to a more typical starting five in this one — minus Bilodeau. Williams made his second start of the season.

The Bruins had a 33-25 rebounding advantage and forced the Blue Hose into 12 of their 17 turnovers in the second half. Presbyterian shot 33.3% from the field.

NO. 21 ARKANSAS 115, JACKSON STATE 61

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Malique Ewin scored 21 points in 14 minutes off the bench to lead seven Arkansas players in double figures, and the Razorbacks routed winless Jackson State.

It was the most points Arkansas has scored in a game since 2015.

Karter Knox had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Razorbacks (5-1), who shot 64% from the field and held Jackson State (0-5) to 34%. They got 38 points off 20 turnovers and outscored the Tigers 34-4 in fast-break points.

D.J. Wagner added 16 points and Billy Richmond III finished with 14. Meleek Thomas scored 13 off the bench for Arkansas, and fellow freshmen Darius Acuff Jr. and Isaiah Sealy had 10 apiece.

Over the final 4:03 of the first half and the first 2:47 of the second, Arkansas outscored Jackson State 29-2. Knox provided eight points in a 10-0 run.

