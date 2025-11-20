No. 9 BYU Cougars and the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers square off

Wisconsin Badgers (4-0) vs. BYU Cougars (3-1) Salt Lake City; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 BYU squares…

Wisconsin Badgers (4-0) vs. BYU Cougars (3-1)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 BYU squares off against No. 23 Wisconsin in Salt Lake City, Utah.

BYU went 26-10 overall with an 11-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars gave up 72.6 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

Wisconsin finished 27-10 overall with an 11-2 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Badgers gave up 70.9 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

