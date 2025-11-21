No. 9 BYU Cougars and the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers meet

Wisconsin Badgers (4-0) vs. BYU Cougars (3-1) Salt Lake City; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under…

Wisconsin Badgers (4-0) vs. BYU Cougars (3-1)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 BYU plays No. 23 Wisconsin in Salt Lake City, Utah.

BYU went 26-10 overall with an 11-3 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Cougars averaged 81.4 points per game last season, 13.0 on free throws and 31.5 from beyond the arc.

Wisconsin finished 27-10 overall with an 11-2 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Badgers averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 31.0 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 7.1 on fast breaks.

